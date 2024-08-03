Vedaa drops Holiyaan: Sharvari Wagh's high-energy dance track is perfect for the festival of colors

MUMBAI: The new song 'Holiyaan' from the upcoming film Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, has quickly gained popularity online.

The song is a modern take on the classic Holi track Holiyaan Mein Ude Re Gulal.

In the video, Sharvari Wagh impresses with energetic dance moves and colourful Holi celebrations.

Her lively performance captures the festive spirit of Holi, with colours and excitement all around. The song's catchy beats and rap section add a contemporary twist, making it a great addition to Holi celebrations.

John Abraham, known for his action roles, makes a notable appearance in the video. He appears towards the end, showcasing his rugged look and adding a thrilling element to the song as he battles foes.



On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer. At the start of the trailer, we can see John reciting Lord Krishna's lines from Bhagavad Gita in the background as his character is shown fighting goons.

On Friday, Sharvari, in a statement given by her PR agency, YRF Talent, said, "I'm honestly just too happy right now to enjoy this moment and I can have this special moment in my life is because of my director Nikkhil Advani and his unflinching faith in me.I decided to be an actor for the love of the craft. I am a director's actor and I submit to the story and that is my priority. So, what people are loving is all Nikhil's sirs vision for Vedaa."

'Vedaa' is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also features Abhishek Bannerjee. It will face a box office clash with 'Stree 2' on August 15.