Vatteluttu script in film poster creates curiosity

CHENNAI: Vattezhuthu also stylised as Vatteluttu is a historical Tamil script traditionally used for writing the Tamil language. However, it has been largely replaced by the modern Tamil script in contemporary usage. Interestingly, in the recently released poster for the Suriya-starrer film Kanguva, the makers have opted to use the Vatteluttu script to mention the film’s name, adding a unique and culturally significant touch to the promotional material.



Kabilan Chelliah, the publicity designer behind the poster, revealed to DT Next that it was the director’s concept to incorporate the Vatteluttu script into the design. He mentioned, “The modern Tamil script has evolved from the ancient Brahmi script, continuously reinventing itself. Director Siva sir suggested including Vatteluttu in the Kanguva posters. We even used this ancient script in the initial release logo of the poster. Before this, I was unaware of Vatteluttu. It was through the director’s suggestion that I learned about it and I was excited to incorporate this script into the posters.”

Following the poster’s release, Kabilan was surprised by the inquiries he received about the script. “I was surprised that a few people noticed the script we used in the poster,” added Kabilan, who is also an assistant film director.

Architect Adhiyaman Ilangovan has been delving into Vatteluttu for the last few years. Reflecting on the growing interest in the script, he shared, “After the release of the film Ponniyin Selvan, there has been a surge in curiosity surrounding old Tamil scripts. Many individuals are now aware of the existence of these ancient scripts. The Keezhadi excavation also fuelled this interest by uncovering various artefacts bearing Tamil-Brahmi (Tamizhi) scripts. As a result, more people are keen to explore and learn about Tamil-Brahmi scripts and Vatteluttu in recent years.”

During his free time, Adhiyaman creates awareness about Vatteluttu through various forms of art. “There’s been a significant dialogue about Tamil heritage and culture, both online and offline. Consequently, people have begun delving deeper into their heritage and culture. I look forward to witnessing a growing interest in ancient Tamil script,” concluded the architect.

