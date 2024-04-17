Varun's dapper PIC draws Samantha's hilarious reaction; actor hits back with sassy reply

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan dropped a dapper picture of himself, and his banter with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans amused.

The 'Bhediya' actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram account to post a dashing picture of himself.

The actor looked dashing in a black shirt as he posed for the camera in the image. Although he didn't include any text in the caption, he added an eyes emoji.

Shortly after he posted the picture, Varun's co-star from Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, quickly responded to the post.

The actress wrote, "Who this teenager?" and in response to this, he replied, "I dunno I think he's working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series."

Varun's fans also thronged his comments section while reacting to the post.

A fan wrote, "Damn your eyes."

Another fan commented, "My Childhood Crush."

"Can't believe I had a crush on this guy when I was 10 years old, I grew up to 21 and he's still the same," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is all set to team up once again with his father, acclaimed director David Dhawan, for their next big project.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.

Backed by Tips Films and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the upcoming collaboration is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.

Scheduled for a nationwide release on October 2, 2025, the project is anticipated to be a celebration of family bonds, romance, and side-splitting comedy.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.

Varun recently resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.

'Baby John' is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of 'Baby John', which will hit theaters on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.