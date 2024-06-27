Varun Tej’s Matka to recreate vintage Vizag

CHENNAI:Varun Tej is currently busy with the shooting of Matka, which is progressing through the third schedule. Helmed by Karuna Kumar, this schedule of the pan-Indian film will be a 35-day long one, with a massive budget of 15 crore being allocated to this phase alone. The production team is recreating vintage Vizag locations on elaborate sets at Ramoji Film City (RFC), aiming to transport the audience back in time with authenticity and grandeur.

These sets, meticulously designed to replicate the charm and essence of Vizag from a bygone era, are expected to be one of the highlights of the film. The making video shows the extensive pre-production and glimpses of Varun Tej.

Director Karuna Kumar has penned a script, based on the real events that shook the nation. Meenakshi Chaudhry is the female lead and Nora Fatehi is roped in for a crucial role.

Matka is bankrolled by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri, under the banners Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while A Kishor Kumar is behind the camera. Karthika Srinivas R is the editor.