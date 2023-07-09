Varun Dhawan reveals who created biggest "bawaal" in his life, check out

DUBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan has always been candid about his personal and professional life. On Sunday, he launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Bawaal' in Dubai with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari.

At the event, Varun shared an interesting detail about his biggest "bawaal" in his life. Interestingly, Varun called his pet dog Joey his biggest "bawaal". "For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya meri mere zindagi main ( he has created a lot of chaos in my life).. he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep."

He quipped, "Kabhi bhi susu kardega, potty kardega. So I got used to cleaning this. I didn't know I'd become an actor and make films and do all this. It's the most grounding experience that my dog has put me into." Varun's Instagram feed is flooded with pictures of Joey.

Take a look at his some "paw-some" pictures with Joey.

In this image, a shirtless Varun seems comfy getting hugged by his pet pooch.

See how cutely Varun is holding Joey in his arms.

Coming back to Bawaal film, it is all set to be released on Prime Video on July 21. Varun also shared how he always wanted to work with Nitesh Tiwari. "Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in covid times. Finally, after 7-8 months, he had a story for me.

I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality," Varun said at the event.

'Bawaal', a love story, is set against the backdrop of World War 2.