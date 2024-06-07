Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their daughter home, see pics

MUMBAI: Star couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who recently welcomed a daughter, took their baby home on Friday afternoon.

Natasha discharged from the hospital on Friday, was pictured making her way out of the hospital along with husband Varun Dhawan.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Varun can be seen holding the little one in his arms. However, the couple avoided to appear in front of the shutterbugs.

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3.

Announcing the birth of the daughter, Varun on Tuesday morning took to Instagram account and dropped a cute video.

The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.In the caption, Varun wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'.'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.He also has 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' in his kitty.