Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu bond over 'Animal' during Instagram Live

MUMBAI: Animal fever has been gripping the nation! Not only public, but celebrities also can't help but be hyped for the film and Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performances.

Actor Varun Dhawan recently engaged in an Instagram Live conversation with his 'Kalank' co-star Kunal Kemmu. And guess what? The duo bonded over 'Animal' talks.

During the conversation, Kunal shared that 'Animal' has been on his mind ever since he watched it. "Is wakt baithke main Animal ke bare mein soch raha tha jo kal dekhi maine (I am currently thinking about Animal which I've watched it a day ago)," Kunal said.

Varun joined in, expressing, "I swear, man. It leaves a chaap on you." Varun then also heaped praises on 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actor Ranbir Kapoor and other members of the fim. 'Animal', which was released in theatres on December 1, turned out to be Ranbir's career best opening.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 63.80 crore in all languages on the release day.

'ANIMAL' IS SENSATIONAL... Non-holiday / non-festival release. Non-franchise. No superstar cameos. 'Adults' certificate. 3+ hours run time. Clash with another film... Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India... Fri Rs 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Biggest start for an 'Adults' certified film. Biggest opener of #RanbirKapoor. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri Rs 9.05 cr. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 63.80 cr Nett BOC."

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, during the promotional event, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'. Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand.

"He went on to elaborate on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."