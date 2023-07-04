Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share still from romantic drama 'Bawaal'

MUMBAI:Makers of the much anticipated romantic drama 'Bawaal' featuring the first on-screen collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to unveil the teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a BTS picture featuring Janhvi from the movie along with the teaser announcement.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte.#Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12."

In the picture, Varun and Janhvi can be seen posing against a picturesque backdrop.

Janhvi is seen dressed in a red-white printed dress while Varun wore an abstract printed casual shirt and trousers.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures.

'Bawaal' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

Recently, the makers announced the direct release of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial on OTT.

Taking to its official handle, Prime Video treated fans with an announcement poster and captioned it, "Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal. #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin."

Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on October 6, 2023. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement shared by his team, "Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects.

It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together.I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously.

This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach.

" Director Nitesh Tiwari added, "Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Apart from this, Varun is all set to work with director Atlee and the duo will enthral their fans with a new movie titled 'VD18'. The film will be out on May 31, 2024.

It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee. Varun will also be seen in 'Citadel' alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.