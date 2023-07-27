Vadivelu starts dubbing for Raghava’s Chandramukhi 2

CHENNAI: The makers of the much-anticipated Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu, shared a video featuring actor-comedian Vadivelu dubbing for the film. Vadivelu was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan, with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the shooting of Chandramukhi 2 is completed, and the post-production works are nearing completion. The film is a sequel of Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005. Chandramukhi 2 also marks the 65th directorial venture of filmmaker P Vasu.

The star cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut and Vadivelu, among others. Academy award winner MM Keeravani is composing music. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will hit the screens on Ganesh Chaturthi this year.