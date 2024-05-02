Vaani Kapoor to headline drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill'

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor is all set to headline coming-of modern-age drama 'Badtameez Gill', which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London. 'Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released Pooja Meri Jaan.

Producer duo Nickky and Viicky said in a statement, "Vaani Kapoor is headlining our ambitious project Badtameez Gill that is set to go on floors in the first week of May! Vaani was the first and the only choice and she is perfect for the part in every way. Vaani will showcase a totally different side to her acting in our film that has its heart in the right place." They added, "Vaani is a top notch actress, and she hasn't been seen in an out and out comedies & family entertainers. We feel she will do a brilliant job at this genre. The role was written keeping in mind someone like her."

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana as Vaani's brother, and Paresh Rawal plays Vaani's father in the film. The producer duo continued, "We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life.

So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film." The film is set to start its shooting schedule in Bareilly.

Apart from this, Vaani is gearing up for 'Khel Khel Mein' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal, set to release on September 6 this year, coinciding with Akshay's birthday week. 'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai.