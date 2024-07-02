Usher gives emotional tribute post Lifetime Achievement honour at BET Awards

WASHINGTON: At the 2024 BET Awards, Usher was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, marking a career spanning decades of musical innovation and cultural influence.

The ceremony, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and broadcast live from Downtown Los Angeles on BET, celebrated Usher's journey with an all-star tribute and a deeply personal speech that resonated with audiences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tribute, presented by legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, commenced with a stirring video montage chronicling Usher's evolution from a young talent to a global icon.

The tribute performances that followed showcased a range of his hits, starting with Childish Gambino's soulful rendition of 'U Don't Have to Call,' and Keke Palmer's dynamic performance of 'You Make Me Wanna...'.

Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, and Latto each took the stage, delivering impassioned interpretations of Usher's classic tracks, captivating the audience and visibly moving the honoree himself.

Following the tribute, Usher, clad in a white jacket and jeans, took the stage visibly emotional yet composed, where he delivered a heartfelt speech that touched on themes of family, fatherhood, and forgiveness. "Getting here has definitely not been easy, but it has been worth it," he remarked, expressing gratitude for his journey, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Usher's speech delved into his personal experiences, particularly addressing the absence of his father during his upbringing.

"I was trying to make sense of this name a man gave me that didn't stick around because he didn't love me," he revealed, shedding light on the challenges he faced and emphasizing the importance of forgiveness and presence in fatherhood.

Addressing his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, Usher acknowledged the significance behind his song 'Good Good,' symbolizing a newfound chapter in his life.

He also highlighted the importance of forgiveness in personal growth, urging the audience to embrace openness and understanding.

Accompanied by his family including wife Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond, mother Jonnetta Patton, sons Naviyd Raymond and Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V, and brother J. Lack, Usher's presence on stage underscored the evening's celebration of familial support and resilience.

Usher also clinched the accolade for Best R&B/Hip-Hop Artist during the award ceremony.