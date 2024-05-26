Begin typing your search...

US Director Sean Baker Wins Cannes Film Festival's Top Prize For 'Anora'

US indie director Sean Baker won the festival's top prize for his free-wheeling sex farce starring Mikey Madison.

ByAFPAFP|25 May 2024 6:37 PM GMT
CANNES: "Anora", a raw and often hilarious story about an erotic dancer who strikes gold with a wealthy client, took the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

US indie director Sean Baker won the festival's top prize for his free-wheeling sex farce starring Mikey Madison.

(Further details are awaited)

2024 CannesCannes Film FestivalSean Baker
AFP

