Begin typing your search...
US Director Sean Baker Wins Cannes Film Festival's Top Prize For 'Anora'
US indie director Sean Baker won the festival's top prize for his free-wheeling sex farce starring Mikey Madison.
CANNES: "Anora", a raw and often hilarious story about an erotic dancer who strikes gold with a wealthy client, took the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
US indie director Sean Baker won the festival's top prize for his free-wheeling sex farce starring Mikey Madison.
(Further details are awaited)
Next Story