Urvashi Rautela shares first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

MUMBAI: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated theatrical experience starring Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Akshay Oberoi.

Urvashi Rautela shared the poster on her social media and captioned it: “Nothing is safe here, Na hum, na tum aur naa hi humare raaz! Trailer out tomorrow! #GhuspaithiyaAlert #GhuspaithiyaInTheatersOn9thAug @urvashirautela @vineet_ksofficial @akshay0beroi @ghuspaithiyathemovie @4ventertainmentofficial @surajproduction @zeemusiccompany @aafilms.official #SusiGaneshan #MRameshReddy #JyotikaShenoy #ManjariSusiGaneshan #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #UR7 #tollywood #bollywood #hollywood.”

'Ghuspaithiya' explores the intersection of suspense and human drama, anchored by a talented ensemble cast. Urvashi Rautela, known for her captivating presence on screen, joins forces with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, both celebrated for their versatile performances across genres.

The trailer release is scheduled for July 26, 2024.

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ganesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan under the banner of AAFilms, this upcoming film promises to deliver suspense and intrigue. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 9, 2024.