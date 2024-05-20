Uppu Puli Kaaram to stream on OTT from May 30

Directed by M Ramesh Baarathi, series Uppu Puli Kaaram, is all set to make it’s OTT release from May 30.

The official release announcement by the makers was accompanied by the lively and vibrant theme song Kudumba Paatu, which celebrates the joy and togetherness of family. The colourful visuals and huge cast of this series expected to deliver a delightful and youthful family entertainer.

The series features a big star cast including actors Ponvannan, Vanitha, Ayesha, Naveen, Ashwini, Dheepika, Krishna, Farina, Deepak Paramesh and Raj Ayyappa among others. Making its’ release on Disney+ Hotstar, Uppu Puli Kaaram is produced by Vikatan Televistas. It has music by Sheik, and cinematography by Parthiban and Sathish Kumar.