UP CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending a special screening of Kangana Ranaut's recently released film 'Tejas' on Tuesday.

The special screening will be held at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow.

Actor Kangana Ranaut will also be present at the special screening of the film.

Recently, before the release of the film, Kangana hosted a special screening of the film for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film was released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

Recently Kangana took to X and announced that she has postponed the release of 'Emergency'.

"Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life's learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it's a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency's release date," she posted.

'Emergency' was earlier scheduled to be released on November 24.

In the film, Kangana plays the country's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi.