Universal Pictures India celebrates stunt performers with pre-release screening of 'The Fall Guy'

MUMBAI: As the highly anticipated action blockbuster, 'The Fall Guy,' prepares to storm cinemas on May 3rd, Universal Pictures India, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, decided to pay homage to the unsung heroes of the film industry, the stunt performers.

In a gesture of appreciation, a special early screening of the film was organized for the esteemed members of the Movie Stunt Artists Association in Mumbai.

The screening, pulsating with adrenaline-pumping action sequences, witnessed the presence of stalwarts from the Indian stunt community.

The event was more than just a preview; it was a heartfelt tribute to the relentless dedication and risk-taking spirit of stuntmen and women.

Director David Leitch encapsulated the essence of The Fall Guy, describing it as "a love letter to stunt performers and to the blue-collar artisans that make movies."

Action director and stunt coordinator, Sham Kaushal, commended Universal Pictures for their initiative, expressing gratitude for recognizing the pivotal role of stunt workers.

Kaushal highlighted the challenges and commitment required in the realm of stunt performance, emphasizing the significance of celebrating their contributions through cinematic endeavours like 'The Fall Guy.'

"This film is extremely special all over the world because it revolves around the subject of stuntmen in the movie industry. The ex-stunt director, David Leitch has directed this film, and as a stuntman, it is a job that requires extreme commitment, passion and risk. It is time to celebrate the film that recognises the services of stunt workers. I hope 'The Fall Guy' has an extremely successful run in theatres!" he said.

Sharing his thoughts after the screening, veteran action director Manohar Verma reminisced about his personal connection to the world of stunts.

He recalled his family's legacy in the industry and acknowledged The 'Fall Guy's portrayal of their shared experiences. Drawing parallels between Bollywood and Hollywood action, Verma praised the film for serving as an inspiration to Indian stunt professionals while showcasing the distinctiveness of their craft.

"I am from a stunt family, my father was a stuntman, my brother was a stuntman. The subject of The Fall Guy is a part of my life and our family. After watching The Fall Guy series in the mid 80's I made a pilot with Amitabh Bachchan in the 90's for Doordarshan, about the life of a stuntman. We are inspired from Hollywood but our stuntmen in India are daredevils and can match those standards well! I" he said.

As 'The Fall Guy' prepares to captivate audiences with its action-packed narrative, it stands as a testament to the dedication and artistry of stunt performers worldwide.

Available in both English and Hindi, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience for viewers as it hits theatres on May 3, 2024.