TVF’s ‘Arranged Couple’ starring Srishti Shrivastava, Harman Singha new trailer unveiled

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Arranged Couple' starring Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha unveiled the new trailer, presenting another shade of married life.

Taking to Instagram, Srishti Shrivastava treated fans with new glimpses of the show.

The post read, “The “Arranged Couple” is here again. Anu - Rishi ki kahani badhne wali hai aage aur khulne wale hain inke rishte ke kuch naye dhaage.”

The trailer begins with a flashback of the wedding festivities of Srishti and Harman are seen decked up as bride and groom. The clip quickly takes the audience into the life of this couple, who get married in an arranged set-up. The couple navigate through their lives together and try to know each other.

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Super excited, I was waiting to see them onscreen together !!!!!!”

Another user commented, “Ab phirse hamari love expectations badh jayengi”.

The way the story covers the different ups and downs of married life between a couple is really relatable. The show stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in the pivotal roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh and Ankit Motghare in key roles.

From juxtaposing Arranged Couple to Permanent Roommates, the comedy-drama series explores two extremes of a relationship so beautifully.

Created by Anant Singh 'Bhaatu', directed by Nikita Okhade. It's written by Khushbu Baid, Nikita Okhade and Anurag Soni.

TVF’s series is set to release on the OTT platform on July 19.