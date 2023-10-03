‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ director credits Nitesh Tiwari for shaping his aspirations

MUMBAI: The partnership between filmmaker Abhishek Sinha and Nitesh Tiwari is more than just professional, and it's a bond akin to family.



Their shared journey reflects the profound impact of mentorship and friendship, akin to an elder brother guiding the way.

The two have recently collaborated on the project ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’. The film is a relatable slice of life story set against the backdrop of two best friends who want to define their own success as they deal with what every aunty in their society is talking about.

It is written and produced by Nitesh, and directed by Abhishek Sinha.

Speaking on the same emotion, Abhishek said: “Nitesh Tiwari is my mentor and a dear friend. Our bond is akin to that of an elder brother, and I have had the privilege of closely witnessing his remarkable journey from the world of advertising to the realm of filmmaking.”

“His path has not only inspired me but also shaped my own aspirations in a profound way. Having an industry veteran like Nitesh trust me with his script and Ashwiny, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and the team at Star Studios, endorse my vision for this film is incredibly reassuring,” shared Abhishek.

He added: “They’ve not only given me their unwavering support, but have also entrusted decision-making with faith and confidence in me."

‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s "log kya kahenge" attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India: "Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success," and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Mahima Makwana, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Star Studios, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.