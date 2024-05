'Tu Hai Champion' song from Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' to release on this date

MUMBAI: The much-awaited song 'Tu Hai Champion' from the movie 'Chandu Champion,' starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to release tomorrow. The makers of the film on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to drop a teaser of the song with a caption that read, "Get ready as the Champion is here to fight against all odds! #TuHaiChampion SONG OUT TOMORROW! #ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on 14th June, 2024."

In the teaser, Kartik can be seen preparing for battle with intense determination. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character. Recently, he stunned everyone with his shocking transformation for the film. Sharing a couple of posters from 'Chandu Champion', Kabir Khan revealed that Kartik lost 32 per cent of body fat with 'no steroids' for the film.

"Chandu Nahi... Champion Hai Mai... The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international-level multi-disciplinary sportsperson.



He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you @kartikaaryan", Kabir Khan wrote on Instagram.

The actor's subsequent poster, donning boxing gloves and a fierce demeanour, further intensified the anticipation surrounding the film. 'Chandu Champion' promises to narrate the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman's indomitable spirit. It is scheduled to hit theatres on June 14.