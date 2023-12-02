Troupe brings fusion of Shaman music, contemporary performing arts

CHENNAI: The South Korea-based Hong Sung Hyun Art Company’s mission is to introduce Korean creativity to the world. Their music is deeply rooted in Eastern Coastal shaman music and beliefs. The music troupe, consisting of five members, will be performing at Kalakshetra on December 5 and giving a demonstration at KM Music Conservatory on December 6. Their performance is titled The Tutelary Golmaegi. In an era where prayer, healing, and catharsis are needed, The Tutelary Golmaegi comforts and rejuvenates one’s heart and soul. The 3D motion graphics, which sensually express the dazzling and dynamic image of Donghaean Byeolsin Gut (the Eastern coastal Shaman ritual of Korea), combine with the explosive energy of percussion rhythms, string instruments, wind instruments, and vocals.

“Golmaegi is the highest deity among the gods of Donghaean Byeolsin Gut, serving as the ancestral deity for all villagers and the guardian deity protecting the village in Korea. True to its name, The Tutelary Golmaegi captures the essence of Golmaegi, the guardian deity who exists in various forms and loves and protects, through music. It offers a fresh interpretation of Donghaean traditional music, which possesses healing power, and through the cathartic ‘pan’ (ritual), provides comfort and delivers a message of positivity, uplifting and supporting us as we live through the harsh realities of today.” The music is traditional and contemporary, with the power to heal, restore, and energise.

Hong Sung, having studied under Kim Yong Track, the master of Korean Eastern Coastal Shaman Ritual (Donghae and Bulsingut), has created percussive music rooted in Korean folk and Shaman beats and rhythms. The troupe has performed at world-leading theatres and music festivals engaging in artistic collaborations with 3D motion graphics, and art films, to present the shaman ritual as contemporary performing arts.