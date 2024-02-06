Trisha joins Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara

CHENNAI: Veteran star Chiranjeevi on Monday welcomed actor Trisha on the set of the upcoming Telugu film, Vishwambhara. Trisha was last seen in Leo, with Vijay.

Written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Vishwambhara will hit screens on January 10, 2025, ahead of Makara Sankranti. The film will have music by RRR collaborators — composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Chiranjeevi shared Trisha’s casting announcement on his official X page. “Welcome on board. The Gorgeous @trishtrashers! #Vishwambhara (sic),” he wrote.

Trisha, who worked with Chiranjeevi in the 2006 film Stalin, said she is happy to team up with the star once again. “What an honour it is to reunite with the one and only MEGASTAR after 18 years. Thank you so much for the warmest welcome Chiru sir @KChiruTweets (sic),” she replied to his post on X.



Vishwambhara is produced by UV Creations. Apart from this, Trisha has Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, helmed by Mani Ratnam, and VidaaMuyarchi alongside Ajithkumar in the pipeline. She is also working in an untitled project directed by Gaurav and bankrolled by Vels Film International. Recently, Trisha also began shooting for Identity with Tovino Thomas.