Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

MUMBAI: Actor Triptii Dimri is the latest addition to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Excited to collaborate with Triptii, Kartik on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri."

The particular update has left Triptii's fans excited.

"Excited for Kartik and Tripti," a social media user commented.

"Wow...can't wait to see her," another one wrote.

Triptii, who has been a part of films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala', recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal'. Now it is to be seen what she does with her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.