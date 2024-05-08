Travis Kelce ventures into acting with Ryan Murphy's 'Grotesquerie'

WASHINGTON: American Footballer Travis Kelce is gearing up to make his mark on the small screen as he joins the cast of Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated horror series, 'Grotesquerie.' This move marks Kelce's first major acting role, adding another dimension to his versatile career, Deadline reported.

Teaming up with Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end is set to bring his talent to FX's new series, scheduled to premiere this fall. While specific character details remain under wraps, Kelce's confirmation of his involvement came through an Instagram Story alongside Nash-Betts, where the excitement was palpable.

Kelce, known for his prowess on the football field, has dabbled in acting before, notably with appearances in sketches during his hosting stint on 'Saturday Night Live' and a cameo in the Showtime series 'Moonbase 8.'

However, 'Grotesquerie' marks his foray into a more substantial acting role.

Aside from his athletic and acting endeavours, Kelce has also made strides in the unscripted TV realm with his reality dating series 'Catching Kelce' and is slated to host Prime Video's upcoming game show, 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Moreover, he recently ventured into film production with the indie flick 'My Dear Friend Zoe,' which premiered at SXSW in 2024.

Ryan Murphy's collaboration with FX has been longstanding, dating back to the success of 'Nip/Tuck' in 2003. With acclaimed anthology series like 'American Horror Story,' 'American Crime Story,' and 'Feud' under his belt, Murphy's latest venture promises to captivate audiences with its chilling narrative.