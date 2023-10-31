Travelling in 'Kaali Peeli' taxis was 'liberating' experience: Tannishtha Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, who is known for films like ‘Parched’ and ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’, and is currently awaiting the release of ‘The Storyteller’ and ‘Joram’, has shared that for her travelling in the ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxis of Mumbai was very liberating.



Mumbai's 'Kaali-Peeli' taxis, which have been a symbol of the city for decades, have gone off the roads as per a mandate by the city’s transport department. This comes after the retirement of the legendary red double-decker diesel buses operated by BEST which have defined Mumbai’s landscape for many years.

Recollecting her fondest memory, Tannishtha said: “When I first came to Mumbai, I used the Kaali Peeli taxi a lot as I stayed in Kemp’s corner, back in 2005. I have very fond memories of the Kaali-Peeli taxi because the experience in Mumbai was so different for me.”

“Coming from Delhi and having used the national capital’s public transport with regards to the taxis or the auto-rickshaws, for me it was very liberating to travel and roam around freely in Kaali-Peeli taxis.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tannishtha also has ‘Yellow Bus’ in the pipeline in which she shares the screen with Amit Sial.

Set against the backdrop of a sand-swept city in the Middle East, 'Yellow Bus' is a poignant drama starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and Amit Sial, in lead roles. It follows the story of Ananda, portrayed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, who embodies a hopeful migrant mother that is completely shattered by a tragic life-turning incident.

The film sheds light on the alienation felt by those who are not completely one with the land. In search for the truth behind her daughter’s tragedy, Ananda grapples with pain, and the emotional turmoil faced by migrants who move to foreign lands with aspirations of better living conditions.