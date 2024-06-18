Trailer of Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra starrer 'Jahangir National University' out now

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Jahangir National University' starring Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Shivjyoti Rajput, have dropped the trailer of the upcoming film.

The trailer brings out the turmoil within the university campus. Dialogues like "Yaha se seedhe sansad mein..." show student politics and also highlight its dark sides. There are also ideological differences that have been depicted in the trailer, showing the clash of ideologies in a polarised campus.

While talking about the film, director Vinay Sharma, said that he has tried to touch upon issues that are of national interest and also highlighted that a place of learning cannot serve as a "forum of disputes."

"There are plots to use the nation's most delicate issues as a weapon to split the country. The movie 'Jahangir National University discusses the idea that a place of learning cannot serve as a forum for disputes. I have no doubt that this movie will spark a national dialogue," he said in a statement.

Written and directed by Vinay Sharma, the film is produced by Pratima Datta. It features an ensemble cast of Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Siddharth Bodke, Vijay Raj, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Shivjyoti Rajput. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 21.