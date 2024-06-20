Trailer of 'Mirzapur' season 3 is finally out

MUMBAI: Fans who have been waiting to get updates about 'Mirzapur 3' with bated breath can now finally heave a sigh of relief as the trailer of the upcoming season is finally out.

In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal. It seems like he can go to any extent to get the throne. Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire.

Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha are also part of the show.

Created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

On what fans can expect from the show, Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shared, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character's life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur's throne unfold in the new season."

He added, "The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video."

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season second came in 2020.

Ahead of the release of the third season in July, actor Ali Fazal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the challenges he faced while reprising his role of Guddu Pandit.

"I don't know what season 3 holds but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all who holds his innocence despite so much corruption around him. And a young boy almost at his impressionable age getting turned into all kinds of demons and things along the way because of the circumstances in the society, and he becomes what he becomes. So yes it has taken a lot out of me, I will always cherish it," he shared.

He added, "It is the world that I don't belong to, it is the character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it, with the analytical approach I have to study it, the way they write, the way they think, the way he interacts with the people in those areas and of course kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective. In this case, you see it from Guddu's perspective. The rest of it has been the icing on the cake, there is the bodybuilder, there is a manickness, the madness that you see but these are the effects of core traumas that this person has been through."Ali further explained how he prepared for the role."

To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also to the audiences to be able to play something like this requires someone who can see, what a person in that situation can go through or maybe any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story, I think that was my biggest challenge, to be able to put yourself away from it and look at it and without judging it just observe. So I have tried to do that I really hope it brings some heart out on the big screen or any screen where it will be watched," he said.

The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.