Tovino Thomas announces new film 'Avaran'

NEW DELHI: "Minnal Murali" star Tovino Thomas has announced his upcoming film "Avaran", directed by Shilpa Alexander.

The movie is written by Benny P Nayarambalam and will be backed by Jinu Abraham under his production banner Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

Thomas, 35, shared an announcement teaser on his X handle on Sunday evening.

"Thrilled to announce one of my next films #Avaran helmed by Shilpa Alexander & scripted by the veteran Benny P Nayarambalam. Jinu Abraham will bankroll the project under the banner JIINU ABRAHAM INNOVATION," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Thomas will next feature in Jithin Lal's "Ajayante Randam Moshanam", "Munpe", directed by Saiju Sreedharan, and "Identity" from Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.