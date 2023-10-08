Toni Braxton drops pic "in her birthday suit" as she turns 56

WASHINGTON: American singer and actor Toni Braxton, who turned 56 on Saturday, marked her birthday by posting a photo of herself wearing a black robe, People reported. She captioned the post, "In my birthday suit."

Braxton delivered a stern face in the photo as she draped the robe to display her back and left leg. Several of Braxton's family left birthday wishes on the page, including her mother, Evelyn Braxton, who wrote, "Go girl. Look at God."

Her younger sisters Trina and Towanda also took to the comment section area to wish her. "Lovely!!!! Best BDAY photo EVER!!" Trina wrote while Towanda commented, "Well dag-gone, Toni Braxton! ." The Grammy winner also received well-wishes from Kris Jenner and Tami Roman.

"Happy Birthday beautiful!!!!!!!," Jenner wrote. Roman commented, "THEE TONI MF BRAXTON! Happy birthday beautiful." After undergoing surgery in September 2022 to unclog the major artery in her heart as a result of her systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the 'Braxton Family Values' star now celebrated her 56th birthday.

"I kept putting it off thinking, 'Oh, I'm fine. I'll be OK.' But my doctor was persistent and I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities," Braxton told People of her condition in April. She continued, "I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked.

The doctors told me I could've had a massive heart attack, but I would not have survived." Of the "traumatic" health scare, Toni said, "I look at it like it was a blessing in disguise for me because now, putting off tests? Oh no, I will not put off tests."

As for how she was feeling six months post-op, Braxton told People at the time, "There are good days and bad days. I'm going to be honest, sometimes the bad days get me down. I'm not superwoman. I like to think I am. I like to feel like I'm that boss bitch all the time, but I'm also a human. When my body tells me to take it down and relax, I have to listen to it." "But I always try to be optimistic. The glass is always half full," she added.