Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki Season 2’ trailer out now

WASHINGTON: Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action series ‘Loki Season 2’ have unveiled the official trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house Marvel Studios dropped the trailer and captioned it, “It’s almost time. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming October 6 on @DisneyPlus.”

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, actor Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief and is facing some wild challenges. “I’m being pulled through time, between the past and the present. If what I saw is true, there’s nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction,” Hiddleston’s Loki says in the trailer.

‘Loki Season 2’ picks up following the Season 1 finale, in which Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) throws everything into chaos after stabbing Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains. As a result, Loki lands in a wild alternate timeline. Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Morbius reach out to Kwan’s O.B. as he tries to help them navigate the chaos of the Time Variance Authority, but with little success, reported Deadline.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “AFTER MULTIPLE HORRIBLE PROJECTS - THE MCU IS BACK!!!,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “I'm so hyped!! Marvel's best series looks like it will return just as good as the first season.”

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice in pivotal roles. ‘Loki Season 2’ is all set to stream from October 6 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.