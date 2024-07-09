Tom Hanks birthday: Celebrating the superstar’s legacy through his iconic roles

NEW DELHI: As Tom Hanks turns another year older, we take a nostalgic journey through some of his most memorable performances. From heartwarming comedies to intense dramas, Hanks has consistently captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his versatility and charm. Here’s a look back at the roles that defined his illustrious career:

Forrest Gump (1994) Tom Hanks won his second Academy Award for his portrayal of Forrest Gump, a slow-witted but kind-hearted man who unwittingly becomes a witness to key moments in American history. Hanks’ nuanced performance brought both laughter and tears, solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s finest actors.

Cast Away (2000) In this survival drama, Hanks delivered a tour de force performance as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. His physical transformation and emotional journey captivated audiences and earned him another Oscar nomination.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Directed by Steven Spielberg, this war epic featured Hanks as Captain John H. Miller, leading a group of soldiers on a mission to rescue a paratrooper behind enemy lines during World War II. His portrayal of leadership and sacrifice left a lasting impact on viewers.

Toy Story Series (1995-2019) Hanks lent his voice to Woody, the beloved cowboy doll in Pixar’s groundbreaking animated franchise. Woody’s evolution from a self-assured leader to a loyal friend mirrored Hanks’ own journey through the series, making him an iconic figure in animation history.