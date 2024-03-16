Tom Cruise uses helicopters to overcome roadworks during 'Mission: Impossible 8' filming

LOS ANGELES: Nothing can stop Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise if he has set his mind to filming some of the most nerve-racking stunts.

The Hollywood star is using helicopters to ensure that the latest 'Mission: Impossible' film isn't disrupted by roadworks, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Tom has found an innovative way of ensuring that the cast and crew of 'Mission: Impossible 8' have been able to get to and from work, amid road works on the M25 in south-east England. The M25 road encircles most of Greater London.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The M25 closure is a headache for most people but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep 'Mission: Impossible 8' in production that he’s got helicopters on standby in London to fly his crew over to Longcross. It sounds excessive but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional - he’d move heaven and earth to keep the show on the road.”

The source further mentioned, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “Staff on the movie or stars who are needed for filming have been told if they can’t get to Longcross because of the M25 closures they’ll be flown in by chopper. It’s a feat that is just like a scene out of one of Tom’s films.”

Last year, Hayley Atwell admitted to feeling inspired by Tom.

The 41-year-old actress has worked with Tom, 61, on the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, and Hayley confessed to being wowed by his work ethic, describing her co-star as "deeply inspiring".

The actress told 'ET Canada': "He’s a one-man studio.”

“There is nothing this man doesn’t know about movie-making and the cinematic experience for the audience,” she added.