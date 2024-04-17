"To endless laughter on loop": Aditi Rao wishes her 'manicorn' Siddharth on birthday

MUMBAI: As actor Siddharth turned a year older today, the wishes have been pouring in, but the most special wish is finally here. Fiancee-actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared cute photos to wish beau.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi posted pictures from the events together, followed by cosy selfies along with a heartwarming message.

The message read, "Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged. The 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actor recently shared the news with her fans.

Reports of the duo getting married were doing the rounds on social media, but there was no confirmation from either of the actors or their representatives.

Aditi confirmed the news by sharing a cute selfie with her beau.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the two fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Maha Samundram in 2021.

Aditi was previously married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who recently tied the knot with fashion designer Masaba.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in 'Gandhi Talks,' a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav.

Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production 'Lioness'.

'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

She will also be seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which is all set to dazzle audiences as it makes its grand premiere on May 1, 2024.

The series, which marks Bhansali's debut in the web world, will also star veteran actors Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.