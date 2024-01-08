Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner share kiss at 2024 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES: Love is in the air! Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made heads turned with their PDA at 2024 Golden Globes. Several images and videos surfaced online in which the two can be seen kissing each other.





They sat together at the prestigious award ceremony, and in a candid moment, shared a kiss. This lovey-dovey moment was shared on the official Instagram handle of Golden Globes.

Timothee and Kylie have reportedly been dating for months now. In September 2023, the two were spotted at the Beyonce concert getting cozy and kissing each other.

They were also spotted together at Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet's hosting stint in November.





