'Tiger 3' earns Rs 44.50 crore on opening day: Makers

MUMBAI: Salman Khan-starrer ''Tiger 3'' has amassed Rs 44.50 crore in the net box office collections on its first day, production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) said on Monday.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In a press note, the makers said ''Tiger 3'' collected Rs 43 crore in Hindi and Rs 1.50 crore in dubbed versions, taking the box office total to Rs 44.50 crore.

YRF claimed the film had the ''highest grossing Diwali Day in the history of Hindi cinema''. It is a sequel to the 2017 film ''Tiger Zinda Hai''. The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

The production banner also said ''Tiger 3'' received ''the biggest opening day'' for a Salman film as well as of a movie in the ''Tiger'' franchise.

Set after the events of ''Pathaan'', ''Tiger 3'' sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It marks the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.