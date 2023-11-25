Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI after performing at comedy show

LOS ANGELES: Actress-comedienne Tiffany Haddish has been apprehended for Driving Under Influence (DUI) after police reportedly found her asleep at the wheel of her running car.



The 43-year-old star, who was arrested by cops in January 2022 in Georgia after cops received a call that a driver was dozing off on the road, was collared early on November 24 morning in California, hours after performing at a comedy show on Thanksgiving, and is said to have been handcuffed by officers.

"We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning," a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He also noted officers were told the driver was "asleep behind the wheel."

Page Six added sources said her car was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and not pulled over to the side, meaning any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.

It is unclear who placed the call to police and whether it was one of the other drivers on the road. The watch commander stressed there were no trafficpolice said Haddish was due to be released on Friday afternoon.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Tiffany appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle. She was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers.

She was scheduled to perform at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood on Thursday, November 23 for its 43rd consecutive annual free Thanksgiving feast alongside Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Alonzo Bodden, Kira Soltanovich, and Tom Dreesen.

When she was lifted by police in 2022, police said Haddish’s vehicle was pulled into the yard of a local residence. TMZ said officers believed the stand-up comic had been under the influence of marijuana - and Haddish later joked about the ordeal during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

She said a few weeks after the incident, "I can say this, Jimmy - I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man… and God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform."