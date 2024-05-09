"Thrilled...": Actor Ali Fazal on being part of Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life'

MUMBAI: Ali Fazal is all set to debut in the South Indian film industry with the project 'Thug Life' starring Kamal Haasan, which is helmed by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film is touted as a gangster drama.'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman.

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, "I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir's vision for 'Thug Life.' And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It's also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this. The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen".

Production for 'Thug Life' has officially commenced, with Ali Fazal diving into his role as filming begins in Delhi. Last year, ahead of Kamal Haasan's birthday, makers unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Raaj Kamal Films International treated fans to an intriguing title announcement video. They captioned the post, "A NEW NAME, A NEW HISTORY!#ThugLife. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan."

The video features Kamal Haasan in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, he can be seen standing in a bleak, hazy landscape while wrapped himself in a rough cloak. He is being chased by few men and they could be seen approaching him. Then, camera pans across Kamal's face, revealing his full look included a heavy moustache and beard. After working in 'Nayakan', Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are reuniting for this film.

Meanwhile, Ali has recently joined the star cast of Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore,1947'. As per a statement, Ali has come on board to play an important role in the film, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner. The film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.