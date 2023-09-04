This unique experience makes you explore and question your relationship!

CHENNAI: In the realm of entertainment, where the quest for the extraordinary never ceases, Jalato, an alternative entertainment company, has been crafting unique and unusual experiences.

With a commitment to redefining entertainment as an immersive journey, Jalato introduces a new dimension to how we bond, connect, and create lasting memories. Jalato is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of conventional entertainment.

Their previous venture, the Art in the Dark experience, received an overwhelmingly positive response in Chennai, captivating audiences with its sensory exploration in complete darkness.

Recently, the team launched a new experience aptly named, Dude! Where’s the Colour? “Imagine stepping into a room so de void of colour that it strips away every hue - from your clothes to your makeup, even your nail polish.

It’s an immersion into a world of black and white, where the very notion of colour is challenged. Upon entering this col ourless environment, participants are provided with a set of materials, waiting to be transformed into a work of abstract art.

A reference painting will also be given, but the true magic lies in the uncertainty,” says Indrajala, the founder of Jalato. The absence of colour challenges participants’ creativity, pushing them to explore new horizons in artistry.

“The entire process is liberating, as they craft their masterpieces without the constraint of predefined colours. After an hour, we do a colour reveal. When the lights switch on, participants finally see the vibrant colours they’ve unknowingly brought to life.

This revelation is unparalleled, as it’s a fusion of art, surprise, and personal discovery,” she adds. Through the shared experiences facilitated by Jalato, Indrajala wanted participants to create memories that last a lifetime.

“We will be launching unique experiences every six months - and we hope that this would take the idea of entertainment to another level.”