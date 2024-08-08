"This time the character is more darker, edgier": Taapsee Pannu on her role in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', talked about her character Rani and how challenging it was to make it intriguing for the audience again.

Taapsee's depiction of Rani in 'Haseen Dillruba' remains a stunning and compelling performance. As the actor is reprising her role in its sequel, she shared that it is going to be more intense and darker.

While speaking to the media, she said, "The most difficult aspect was to fulfill the expectations of the audience. Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So, this time I got a chance for the correction. I approached Part Two ('Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba') with more confidence than I did with Part One (Haseen Dillruba). I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker, and edgier and the stakes are high."

Vikrant Massey, who played Rishu in 'Haseen Dillruba', talked about reprising his role and what the audience can expect from his character this time.

"The audience can expect me to handle, ek haath hai mera," he laughed and added, "I won't open up much about my character as I want the audience to experience it. But as Taapsee said it is more edgier, crazy, darker, and entertaining."

Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill are also part of the film and they are playing prominent roles.

On why he decided to do the film, Sunny replied jokingly, "Rani ka aashiq banne ko mil raha tha", adding, "You just watch the film and you will know why I did it."

He continued, "I never imagined and thought about such a character."

The stars of the film, Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill arrived in the Capital for the screening of the film. They also spoke about their experience of visiting Delhi and recalled shopping and enjoying local food in the city.

Taapsee recalled shopping in "GK M block" while Jimmy Shergill recalled enjoying the street food in Delhi. "I love to have chole bhature."

It was an exciting experience for everyone in the theatre to take selfies with the stars and watch the movie.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021, gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, is all set to release on August 9 on Netflix.