This part of MaayaOne will be high on action: CV Kumar

CHENNAI: Marking Sundeep Kishn’s birthday, the makers of MaayaOne released a first-look poster and the film’s teaser. Talking to DT Next, the director of the film CV Kumar said, “The movie is shaping up well. We have completed 40 days of shoot and have another few days in which we will be shooting action sequences as well as the climax.”

The first part of the franchise that released in 2017 was well-received and had Jackie Shroff as the antagonist.

“The second part will have both sci-fi and action in its core with other surprising elements. The movie is being made on a grand scale between Rs 40 and 50 crore. This is a story that cannot be narrated in one or two parts. Even before making the first part, we planned it as four different films,” added CV Kumar.

MaayaOne will continue with the story of the ProjectZ/Maayavan world, which will have Neil Nitin Mukesh in a crucial character.

“The villain character has an open ending in the first part. That will continue in the second part.” CV Kumar added that the post-production of the film is being done simultaneously and will hit the screens in August-September this year. Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara for which Santhosh Narayanan composes the music.