This is how Vardhan Puri prepared for Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com

MUMABAI: Actor Vardhan Puri will be seen in an exciting role in director Kunal Kohli's upcoming rom-com.

The film is titled 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story' and it has been shot extensively in England and Wales, as per a statement.

Sharing how he prepared for the film, Vardhan said, "I have always been an ardent fan of ‘Hum Tum’ and have thought many times of someday getting to collaborate with the effervescent mind of Kunal Kohli sir since he is so relevant in his ideas and approach especially when it comes to the romantic comedy genre. It just came as a beautiful surprise one day, just like the universe was gifting me a golden opportunity when I got a call from Kunal sir’s office to meet. We had a lovely chat about cinema and life. Our energies matched and the same evening I was on board for the film.”

He added, "We went to England and Wales for the film’s shoot. It was so amazing to learn from Kunal sir on set. He is supremely organised, a great captain and just an absolute delight to work. Luckily during the course of the film, we really got along, creatively and personally too and today I can call him a dear friend. He, my co-star Kaveri and I did a lot of prep and shot the whole film during Covid. When I went to London, I was quarantined for 10 days. I had to be confined in a hotel room wherein I did my prep and spent a lot of time with the team. I would call it a great learning experience. I have realized after this filming experience that I thoroughly enjoy playing the lover boy and doing comedy can be so fulfilling."

More details regarding the film are awaited.



