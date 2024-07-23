"This is a true story": Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman put on a show for his kids

WASHINGTON: Ryan Reynolds shared a heartwarming story about Hugh Jackman performing 'The Greatest Showman' for his children, reported People.

He revealed that he walked in on his fellow Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, 55, performing hits from The Greatest Showman with his kids.

"I've come in, I've heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there is my kids watching the movie, singing along," he recalled. "And Hugh is acting it out with them, like, just this big kid."

Reynolds said that it is a true story and he is not making this up. He told how he had found Jackman mimicking the hit film with his children in his living room.

"This is a true story, I'm not making this up," Reynolds said, before revealing he had walked into his house to find his 'Deadpool' co-star acting out the hit film with his kids.

Notably, the two frenemies have been making the rounds in order to promote their new movie, the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool & Wolverine will see Reynolds and Jackman reunite as their respective characters since 2009's Wolverine: Origins.

The movie will mark the introduction of the X-Men to the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe after the company purchased 20th Century Fox, under which the first two Deadpool films were distributed.

"Actually, you're not even wrong. My kids watch 'Greatest Showman' all the time," said Reynolds, who shares daughters Betty, James and Inez, as well as a fourth baby, with wife Blake Lively.

Reynolds recalled the impromptu scene as one of "the most heartbreaking, beautiful things I'd ever seen," adding that Jackman has outperformed him in both musicals and as a father.

He shared that after this incident he knew that nothing he would ever do could surpass what Hugh did for their children.

"I knew I would never be able to top it. So I've started a new life in a new country with a secret family." Confirming the story, Jackman chimed in, "By the way, we didn't rent it, we bought it on your account. Residuals." "Thank you, I've been avoiding that for years," the 'Proposal' star fired back, joking, "I live to line your pockets."

Earlier, Reynolds shared, "Shawn Levy told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

"You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work," Reynolds continued. "You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that and don't just hear, 'Oh, Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."

"It's really stuck with me," he added. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is in theatres on July 26, according to People.