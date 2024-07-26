'The run is on': Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat again for his popular TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'. On Thursday, Bollywood Shahenshah dropped a black and white picture from the sets of KBC 16 on social media platform X and wrote, "T 5082 - BACK to KBC 16th season .."

Another one is a candid click where he can be seen running. "T 5083 - yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on", he captioned.

T 5082 - BACK to KBC 16th season .. pic.twitter.com/IRxLU6r6VJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2024

Earlier, Sony TV announced on social media with a promo that the beloved show is making a comeback due to popular demand. The promo started with the emotional speech of Big B that he gave while wrapping up the last season. However, as it ends a voice can be heard, saying, "Har aarambh ka ant taye hai magar apnon ke pyar mein jo anand hai.. to har ant ke baad shubharambh nishchit hai.." Big B later said, "Gunja jo aapke pyar ka shankhnaad, to aana padega fir" (The sound of your love echoes, I will have to come again)"



The 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film. Apart from this, Amitabh is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

He also has 'Fakt Purusho Maate' which is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Fakt Mahilao Maate'. The movie will see Big B playing God. Meanwhile, he has previously played the role of God in 'God Tussi Great Ho' (2008).

The film is a humorous look at generational divides and the clash between tradition and modernity and has been produced by Pandit and Vaishal Shah. It has been written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi and stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala. The film is scheduled to release in cinema on August 15.