'The Railway Men' teaser a tribute to Bhopal gas tragedy's unsung heroes

MUMBAI: The teaser of R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan starrer ‘The Railway Men’ was unveiled on Saturday, and it is a glimpse into the riveting account of their bravery and humanity during the Bhopal gas tragedy.

The 1-minute 24-second teaser starts with a glimpse of the Union Carbide factory and the gas leak from it.

A voiceover says: “Ek hadsa hua hai, bada hadsa, purane Bhopal me ek chemical factory se gas leak hua hai. Shehar ka gala ghuth raha hai.”

People can be seen running for their lives, as they are suffocated by the gas leak. The teaser shows that the story revolves around December 2, 1984 when the world’s worst industrial disaster occurred in Bhopal.

We get a glimpse of Madhavan, Kay Kay, Divyenndu, and Babil as railway men, and are called "saviours" in the teaser, who are helping people to save their lives.

The teaser shows that it is inspired by true stories. ‘The Railway Men’ showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city’s darkest hours.

Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil’s exceptional portrayal of their characters makes ‘The Railway Men’ a compelling watch.

The series marks the start of an iconic partnership between Netflix and YRF. The four-episode series is directed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, one of Yash Raj Films (YRF) homegrown talents.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas tragedy and inspired by true stories, ‘The Railway Men’ is a thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity.

It offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city.

‘The Railway Men’ will instill in you the belief that even in the darkest of days, courage can be found in the least expected corner.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, ‘The Railway Men’ will release on Netflix on November 18.