The Kerala Story director to helm Subrata Roy biopic

CHENNAI: Marking the 75th birthday (June 10) of Subrata Roy, founder and chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, producers Sandeep Singh, and Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, announced Saharasri, a biopic on the business magnate. The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen will be directing the film.

Saharasri unfolds an engrossing tale of Roy’s days, from a relatively unknown entity to becoming a prominent, influential, and at times controversial businessman (the latter aspect being the subject of one of the episodes of the Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires). The makers, however, have not yet revealed who would play the tycoon in the film.

Talking about the man behind the headlines, producer Sandeep Singh, who is also producing the upcoming films Savarkar and Main Atal Hoon, said: “Regardless of what the world may think or say about Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard.”

On the work that has gone into the film, and the challenges he faced, Singh said: “The script involved intensive years of research, and then getting stalwarts like AR Rahman and Gulzar on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film, everyone showed enthusiasm, but backed off when it came to being a part of it.”

Jayantilal Gada said, “The eponymous scale and the grandeur with which it will be seen on celluloid, will leave the audience spellbound. When I heard the script, absolutely crisp and taut, I had a clear vision of every scene. It kept me on the edge.”

Presented by Legend Studios and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Saharasri, written by Rishi Virmani, is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. The music will be composed by AR Rahman, and the lyrics will be penned by Gulzar.

The film will go on floors early next year, and will be shot extensively across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata, and London. It will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.