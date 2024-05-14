The G.O.A.T enters its post-production stage

CHENNAI: The team of actor Vijay-starrer The Greatest Of All Time has began the post-production works of the film. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, this is Vijay’s 68th film and the team recently headed to Dubai, after shooting in Russia and Kerala. Taking to her Instagram Stories section, producer Archana Kalpathi shared the update.

The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal in prominent roles. Trisha will be seen in a cameo. AGS Entertainment is bankrolling the project. The film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the production house after Bigil and his first with Venkat Prabhu. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with the actor in Pudhiya Geethai (2003), has teamed up with him for the second time. The first single from The G.O.A.T, Whistle Podu, released a few weeks ago.

Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera and Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts. The film is set to hit the screens on September 5.