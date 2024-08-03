The epic ‘Thangalaan War’ title track is here—catch the energetic lyric video now!

CHENNAI: The lyric video for Thangalaan’s highly anticipated title track, ‘Thangalaan War’ is out now on YouTube, and it is everything that the fans had hoped for.

Composed by the talented G.V. Prakash Kumar, the track captures the energetic essence of the film, perfectly setting the stage for the epic tale that Thangalaan promises to be. With its powerful beats and stirring melody, ‘Thangalaan War’ immerses listeners in the film’s intense and dynamic atmosphere, giving a taste of the cinematic spectacle to come.

The lyric video showcases a compelling visual experience for the high-octane energetic song. As you watch, you’ll be transported into the vibrant world of Thangalaan, anticipating the thrilling adventure that awaits.

‘Thangalaan War’ is poised to become the next big chartbuster, capturing the hearts of listeners instantly. From the very first beat, the song seizes your attention and doesn’t let go. It is the kind of track that echoes in your mind long after it ends, showcasing G.V. Prakash Kumar’s unparalleled musical genius. This anthem is not just a song; it’s an experience that will be stuck on loop in countless playlists, elevating the anticipation for the film to new heights.

Thangalaan is going to be yet another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is a real story of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) when KGF was discovered by the British who exploited and looted it for their own purpose. The film is going to take ahead the spree of the South industry of bringing unique concepts to the audience. It’s yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith,‘Thangalaan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.