'The Creator' trailer shows an epic war between humanity and machines

LOS ANGELES: Actor John David Washington, son of veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington who is best known for his role in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi movie 'Tenet', will now be starring in another sci-fi film titled 'The Creator'.



The movie will deal with the prospects of an evolved A.I. system, which much like Skynet from the 'Terminator' or the Machines from 'The Matrix' franchise is now fighting against the humans.

However, the stakes are different compared to the others, this time. Featuring massive production value, great CGI, action, explosions, thrills, a compelling original narrative and emotional weight, the trailer for the movie looks a visual and narrative treat, with an orchestral rendition of Aerosmith's 'Dream On' playing in the background.

The trailer presents a sci-fi yet rather grounded approach, as it shows John's character becoming the protector of the very A.I. superweapon which he is meant to destroy.

As if showing the bleak future of Terminator where John Connor leads the resistance against Skynet in a dystopian future, the trailer follows a somewhat similar angle, though is still very different.

The trailer follows Joshua (John David Washington) amidst a future war set in a bleak and dystopian future between the human race and the robotic forces of this evolved A.I. system. Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent, is dealing with the fallout while also grieving the disappearance of his wife.

Due to his expertise in tactical warfare, he is recruited by the military forces to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of the advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war and mankind itself.

Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, venturing deep into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

A paradox indeed, because on one hand the humans are at war with the machines while on the other, John’s character starts protecting the superweapon of the very machines that are humanity’s enemies as the two develop a strong bond.

This is similar to how Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 developed a fatherly connection with a kid John Connor in the classic 'Terminator 2'. This unusual but strong bond between Joshua and the kid will give audiences a more unique look as it will focus on both sides of the war, detailing the motives of both the factions. Directed by 'Star Wars: Rogue One' director Gareth Edwards, 'The Creator' stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

The movie will hit theatres on September 29, and is distributed by Fox Studios.