'The Broken News 2' trailer captures newsroom battle between truth and sensationalism

MUMBAI: The makers of the web series 'The Broken News' starring Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for Season 2, which captures the lives, lies, and struggles of journalists and the battle between truth and sensationalism.

The two-minute, 27-second trailer begins with Shriya, who plays Radha Bhargava, saying, "Dipankar Sanyal brazenly called me a terrorist on national television. I was sent to jail. It's my turn now. This story will destroy Dipankar Sanyal."

The trailer features Radha, previously incarcerated because of Dipankar (Jaideep Ahlawat), who is now out on bail. She is poised for a comeback, determined to cleanse the broadcasting system by dismantling Dipankar and his manipulative tactics.

The trailer shows Dipankar saying, "News is boring, I concoct stories. Make the news entertaining before telecasting."

Recognising that unbiased news reporting alone cannot combat Josh 24x7's propaganda, Radha is prepared to engage in unorthodox methods to purge the corrupt system.

In Radha's absence, Ameena (Sonali Bendre) shoulders the responsibility of fighting the 'Sach' battle alone, venturing into the streets to uncover truth amid personal risk.

Dipankar's brand of ‘Sansani’ news dominates TRPs but he is compelled to utilise his ‘Sansani’ ideology to sway public opinion and further his personal and corporate agendas. However, the pertinent question remains: 'Breaking news ki race mein ab break hoga har rule! Jab sach bhi bane sansani, kya dekhega India?'

The trailer ends with Radha saying, "The entire system has decayed. To clean up the mess, I'm prepared to soil my hands."

Returning after a gap of two years, the new season will see the fight for ideologies between the two broadcast news channels, ‘Josh 24x7’ and ‘Awaz Bharti’ scale new heights.

Speaking about the show, Sonali said: "In the first season, Ameena and Radha were a team. However, in this new season, Ameena will be fighting the battle for 'Sach' on her own."

Jaideep said: "This time around, the viewers can expect more newsroom drama, action, and lines getting blurred as things get personal. Playing Dipankar has been a true delight and it was great getting back together with the gang of 'The Broken News'."

Shriya added: "The dynamics between Radha and Dipankar is going to be intensely personal this season, as they both strive to outmaneuver each other at every turn. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride for the viewers, with twists and turns keeping them guessing until the very end."

Director Vinay Waikul said: "I am thrilled to direct another season of 'The Broken News', bringing the high pressure and dynamic environment of newsrooms and the battle between truth and sensationalism to the audience again."

The show, which is based on the BBC Studios format ‘Press’, is directed by Vinay and written by Sambit Mishra.

The show also stars Faisal Rashid, Indraneil Sengupta, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Taaruk Raina, Akshay Oberoi, Suchitra Pillai, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

'The Broken News 2' will air on ZEE5 on May 3.