Thanks to Indian politics and corruption, we could still make 'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan at film's trailer launch

CHENNAI: With only a few weeks left for 'Indian 2' to hit the big screen, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film at 7 pm on Tuesday.



Speaking at the trailer launch event held in the morning at PVR Palazzo, actor Kamal Haasan praised director S Shankar and said that he is one of the very few directors who could take a sequel of a film to a global level.

He revealed that he had asked the director to make the sequel immediately after the release of 'Indian' in 1996 but it wasn't possible then. He went on to add, "But thanks to Indian politics and the corrupt system, we could still make 'Indian 2'."

Despite the many hurdles faced, the film's producers ensured its completion, the actor said, adding that it was now time for the team to finally experience success.

"Shankar still looks young and I don't look vastly different on screen as well," he added.

Kamal Haasan also hinted that 'Indian 3' was ready, saying that this was not the stage to discuss that.

The actor also added that it was unfortunate that actors Manobala and Vivek had passed away before the film's release.

'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', which starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director Shankar for the sequel.

Team 'Indian 2'





The new film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani.



Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the music of 'Indian 2' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The political thriller is written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

The cinematography for 'Indian 2' is done by Ravi Varman along with the editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film is slated to release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

(With online desk inputs)