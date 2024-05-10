"Thank you for making us proud": Allu Arjun congratulates Chiranjeevi for Padma Vibhushan award

MUMBAI: Actor Allu Arjun congratulated his uncle and megastar Chiranjeevi after being honoured with the second highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu Arjun wrote, "My Heartfelt Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu for being conferred with prestigious honor, #PadmaVibhushan. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Thank you for making us proud."

Chiranjeevi on Thursday received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, daughter Sushmita, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also attended the esteemed event in Delhi.

Ram Charan posted some memorable snapshots on his official Instagram account, expressing his pride for his father with the caption, "Congratulations dad. So proud of you. #padmavibhushanchiranjeevi @chiranjeevikonidela (sic)."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hosted a dinner for all the Padma awardees at his residence. Chiranjeevi and his family attended the dinner.

Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.', and most recently he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'. He made his debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu and since then he has been entertaining audience with his versatile acting skills.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming actioner Pushpa 2. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.